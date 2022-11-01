- New TEST PATH option for testing your haunted house layouts without calling a new wave. Located next to the game speed buttons.
- New GUEST CAM button, explore your haunted house without using the keyboard. This icon can be found next to the game speed buttons.
- Possessed Body Disposal workers should no longer get stuck as easily.
- Dumpsters no longer show FULL after being emptied.
- Contract no longer needs to be signed in Sandbox mode.
- If a Body Disposal Employee removes all bodies, the police will leave without detecting any bodies.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to play current or previous levels again after completing the current level.
- Guests now have death sound FX.
- Guests should now take damage more consistently.
- Updated item title font to be easier to read.
- Police should now leave if there are no bodies detected upon arrival.
- Fixed police report to prevent the player from moving until the police report is closed.
- Flashlight turns on when level starts.
- Adjusted the brightness level in The Forest.
HORROR TYCOON update for 1 November 2022
New TEST PATH, Bug fixes and more!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
