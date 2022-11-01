 Skip to content

HORROR TYCOON update for 1 November 2022

New TEST PATH, Bug fixes and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New TEST PATH option for testing your haunted house layouts without calling a new wave. Located next to the game speed buttons.
  • New GUEST CAM button, explore your haunted house without using the keyboard. This icon can be found next to the game speed buttons.
  • Possessed Body Disposal workers should no longer get stuck as easily.
  • Dumpsters no longer show FULL after being emptied.
  • Contract no longer needs to be signed in Sandbox mode.
  • If a Body Disposal Employee removes all bodies, the police will leave without detecting any bodies.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to play current or previous levels again after completing the current level.
  • Guests now have death sound FX.
  • Guests should now take damage more consistently.
  • Updated item title font to be easier to read.
  • Police should now leave if there are no bodies detected upon arrival.
  • Fixed police report to prevent the player from moving until the police report is closed.
  • Flashlight turns on when level starts.
  • Adjusted the brightness level in The Forest.

