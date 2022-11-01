"Profile Error" fix

Why is this occurring?

This error is occurring because with the 1.1.0 update, STD went for using an older version of Nw.js, the browser emulator that allows STD to run as a .exe, in order to use steam integration as STD is made in Construct 2 which has not been supported since 2020. This error is the result of that, older versions ran on a newer version of Nw.js and thus is having conflicts (at least that is my understanding of it.)

Can I restore my save data?

Probably not, no.

How do I stop the "Profile Error?" (Windows)

Press the Windows key, and type into the search bar "%localappdata%"

When in this folder (User>Username>Appdata>Local) scroll down until you see a folder name "ShootTripDie" then click on it.

From there, click on "User Data" and from there click on "default"

Inside the "default" folder, scroll until you find a file titled "Web Data" Than delete this file. ( Note: Doing this should also erase any pre-existing save data you have. )

) Restart your computer, make sure STD is update to the latest version, and you should be golden! :-)

Will this occur in the future?

I don't usually like to make promises I can't keep, but I see no reason to change versions AGAIN for Nw.js, and any future games I make in construct 2 for steam will use this same version, so I believe it should not! If a similar issue arises later down the line than try this process again!

I hope you found this helpful! If you have anymore questions feel free to ask them in the community tab and I'll try and get to them as quickly as possible! Thank you all so much <3

-Levi Ramirez