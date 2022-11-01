Patch version 0.5.02b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes updates and fixes based on the first round of feedback for the recent beta.
Changelog for version 0.5.02b
- Changed Magma Pup and Magma Beast enemy skill Magma Spray to work as an attack that charges up with hits, instead of instant counter
- Buffed Magma Beast boss's skills a bit, and added some minions to the fight
- Changed Gunslinger's Leadstorm level bonuses and reduced Warmonger's bonuses
- Reworked Energy Bracer relic's effect
- Fixed Magma Pup's Rock Shell not being able to activate sometimes
- Fixed Runed Vestments relic treating healing as damage
- Fixed missing shared skill for Charmer (Charm on Inscriber form)
- Fixed Duct Tape relic reducing some gadget skills use count to 0
- Fixed Act 4 recon missions not being properly marked as complete when finishing them
- Fixed Angel's Salvation not resurrecting next turn as expected
- Fixed Hellbinder's "Show Off" quest not completing properly
- Fixed Syrette and Painkillers skills having incorrect number of uses at lv 2/3
- Fixed Firefighter's Inspire lv 3 healing calculation
- Fixed Gunslinger's Leadstorm not properly resetting charge between battles
- Fixes for various crashes
Changed depots in beta branch