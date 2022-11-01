 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 1 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.02b (Beta Branch)

Last edited by Wendy

This patch includes updates and fixes based on the first round of feedback for the recent beta.

Changelog for version 0.5.02b

  • Changed Magma Pup and Magma Beast enemy skill Magma Spray to work as an attack that charges up with hits, instead of instant counter
  • Buffed Magma Beast boss's skills a bit, and added some minions to the fight
  • Changed Gunslinger's Leadstorm level bonuses and reduced Warmonger's bonuses
  • Reworked Energy Bracer relic's effect
  • Fixed Magma Pup's Rock Shell not being able to activate sometimes
  • Fixed Runed Vestments relic treating healing as damage
  • Fixed missing shared skill for Charmer (Charm on Inscriber form)
  • Fixed Duct Tape relic reducing some gadget skills use count to 0
  • Fixed Act 4 recon missions not being properly marked as complete when finishing them
  • Fixed Angel's Salvation not resurrecting next turn as expected
  • Fixed Hellbinder's "Show Off" quest not completing properly
  • Fixed Syrette and Painkillers skills having incorrect number of uses at lv 2/3
  • Fixed Firefighter's Inspire lv 3 healing calculation
  • Fixed Gunslinger's Leadstorm not properly resetting charge between battles
  • Fixes for various crashes

