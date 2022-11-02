 Skip to content

Karos update for 2 November 2022

Technical work completed

Share · View all patches · Build 9847185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒

🎃 The "Halloween Event" event has been extended by a week.

Enjoy your game, heroes!

