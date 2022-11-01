-
Various improvements to the tutorial map.
Fixed spray paint in freestyle mode not properly assigned to train.
Fixed spray particle not properly aligned with blue and yellow spraypaint.
Optimized the loading of the sewer entrance.
Graffiti Battle update for 1 November 2022
Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.8
