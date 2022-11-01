 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 1 November 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.8

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.8 · Build 9847177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Various improvements to the tutorial map.

  • Fixed spray paint in freestyle mode not properly assigned to train.

  • Fixed spray particle not properly aligned with blue and yellow spraypaint.

  • Optimized the loading of the sewer entrance.

Changed files in this update

