Demo 0.0.8 - Patched

Patch Fixes:
- Fixed softlock caused by Diogon and Spug King boss… hopefully.
- Replaced Spug King resurrection with 2 turn invincible. ( When rezzing his statuses we’re not showing. )
- Removed Diogon’s reflect poison when hit. I think it was one of the causes of some of the softlocks. Increased his poison duration to 6 turns.
- Removed Nyssa’s extra turn after summoning an elemental. She was taking too many turns.
- Removed Lester’s precast attack.
- Lowered Spug Guardian’s normal shot damage.
- Doubled Braxus Dragonskin’s ultimate cooldown from 3 to 6. He can now be crowd controlled. He's still really strong.
- Fixed grammar mistakes listed in Discord.
- Mirna update. Mirna’s Performance critical damage percentage is now 2%. She also has a new 25% chance to gain “Luck of the Draw” (Algaffofthe suggestion) which increases critical damage 5%. Both Luck of the Draw and Performance have infinite stacks.
- Added new Spug Dungeon to Spugnolia for farming.
- Both the Dark Dungeon and Spug Dungeon can be farmed for experience and gold. Both will drop runes the first run through that can be used or sold for a nice chunk of gold.
- Experience for boss kills now corrected. Some bosses we’re giving the same experience as minions.
- Enemy hitpoints lowered.
