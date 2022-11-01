 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Akumi Wars Playtest update for 1 November 2022

Demo 0.0.8 - Patched

Share · View all patches · Build 9846941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Fixes:

  • Fixed softlock caused by Diogon and Spug King boss… hopefully.
  • Replaced Spug King resurrection with 2 turn invincible. ( When rezzing his statuses we’re not showing. )
  • Removed Diogon’s reflect poison when hit. I think it was one of the causes of some of the softlocks. Increased his poison duration to 6 turns.
  • Removed Nyssa’s extra turn after summoning an elemental. She was taking too many turns.
  • Removed Lester’s precast attack.
  • Lowered Spug Guardian’s normal shot damage.
  • Doubled Braxus Dragonskin’s ultimate cooldown from 3 to 6. He can now be crowd controlled. He's still really strong.
  • Fixed grammar mistakes listed in Discord.
  • Mirna update. Mirna’s Performance critical damage percentage is now 2%. She also has a new 25% chance to gain “Luck of the Draw” (Algaffofthe suggestion) which increases critical damage 5%. Both Luck of the Draw and Performance have infinite stacks.
  • Added new Spug Dungeon to Spugnolia for farming.
  • Both the Dark Dungeon and Spug Dungeon can be farmed for experience and gold. Both will drop runes the first run through that can be used or sold for a nice chunk of gold.
  • Experience for boss kills now corrected. Some bosses we’re giving the same experience as minions.
  • Enemy hitpoints lowered.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link