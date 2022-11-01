 Skip to content

Snipe Hunt update for 1 November 2022

Performance and Visual Fidelity Patch

Build 9846609

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch brings much needed performance and visual fidelity improvements.

Changed:

  • Dynamic Resolution and DLSS support.
  • Reduced performance impact of volumetrics.
  • Reduced performance impact of trees.
  • Optimized terrain performance.

