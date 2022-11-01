Performance and Visual Fidelity Patch

Today's patch brings much needed performance and visual fidelity improvements.
Changed:
- Dynamic Resolution and DLSS support.
- Reduced performance impact of volumetrics.
- Reduced performance impact of trees.
- Optimized terrain performance.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Today's patch brings much needed performance and visual fidelity improvements.
Changed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update