キラキラミラ　８人の遺伝子異常者と血の幽霊 update for 1 November 2022

バージョン1.1アップデート

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・タイトルで「はじめから」を選択しゲームをリセットした際、セーブデータがそのままになってしまう不具合を修正しました。
・その他細かい修正をしました。

キラキラミラを遊んでいただきありがとうございます。今後ともよろしくお願いいたします。

