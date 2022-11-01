バージョン1.1アップデート

・タイトルで「はじめから」を選択しゲームをリセットした際、セーブデータがそのままになってしまう不具合を修正しました。
・その他細かい修正をしました。
キラキラミラを遊んでいただきありがとうございます。今後ともよろしくお願いいたします。
