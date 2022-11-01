- Fixed a bug where the bunker loot room would have multiple doors you had to open to get in. Now only has one.
- Fixed the bug that made selling to the James vendor make your UI stuck and unable to click any items
- Fixed a bug where the item name would stay next to the mouse even if a player were not hovering over any item
- Applied a fix for the bug where the player would spawn in the Sgt. lake outpost when logged out inside the house
- Fixed a duplication bug where an item could be taken out of the crafting tab twice
- Disabled Halloween that's from dropping due to the event ending today
Longvinter update for 1 November 2022
Small bug fixes #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
