Longvinter update for 1 November 2022

Small bug fixes #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the bunker loot room would have multiple doors you had to open to get in. Now only has one.
  • Fixed the bug that made selling to the James vendor make your UI stuck and unable to click any items
  • Fixed a bug where the item name would stay next to the mouse even if a player were not hovering over any item
  • Applied a fix for the bug where the player would spawn in the Sgt. lake outpost when logged out inside the house
  • Fixed a duplication bug where an item could be taken out of the crafting tab twice
  • Disabled Halloween that's from dropping due to the event ending today

