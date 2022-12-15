Unwrap your FREE Chrismaus Armor & Weapon DLC Now!

Merry Chrismaus Roisterous Rodents!

Tis the season for gifting, and so, to welcome in the winter weather, enjoy SEVEN all-new Armour and Weapons skins in the Merry Chrismaus skins pack as a thank you from all of us at Odd Bug Studio for the love and support you’ve continued to show for Tails of Iron. As for those of you who have yet to embark into the Rat Kingdom, the gifts keep on coming - save a very winter-warming 60% OFF Tails of Iron until December 19.

These all-new winter skins are from us, for you to gift to Redgi, with the Holly Green Robes,Hood head and body armour bringing in the festive cheer… and the Winter Berry Hatchet, Bow, and Pudding Shield bringing in the festive fear!

As for the Great Beard helmet skin, find out who's been naughty or nice the old fashioned way with the two handed Candy Cane Smasher, and decorate the land with Frog blood.

From all of us at Odd Bug Studio - wishing you all a very Merry Chrismaus, and a Happy New Year!