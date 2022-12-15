 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tails of Iron update for 15 December 2022

Unwrap your FREE Chrismaus Armor & Weapon DLC Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9846032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Chrismaus Roisterous Rodents!

Tis the season for gifting, and so, to welcome in the winter weather, enjoy SEVEN all-new Armour and Weapons skins in the Merry Chrismaus skins pack as a thank you from all of us at Odd Bug Studio for the love and support you’ve continued to show for Tails of Iron. As for those of you who have yet to embark into the Rat Kingdom, the gifts keep on coming - save a very winter-warming 60% OFF Tails of Iron until December 19.

These all-new winter skins are from us, for you to gift to Redgi, with the Holly Green Robes,Hood head and body armour bringing in the festive cheer… and the Winter Berry Hatchet, Bow, and Pudding Shield bringing in the festive fear!

As for the Great Beard helmet skin, find out who's been naughty or nice the old fashioned way with the two handed Candy Cane Smasher, and decorate the land with Frog blood.

From all of us at Odd Bug Studio - wishing you all a very Merry Chrismaus, and a Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Tails of Iron Content Depot 1283411
  • Loading history…
Tails of Iron Content Depot 1283412
  • Loading history…
Tails of Iron Content Depot 1283413
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link