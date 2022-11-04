 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DCL - The Game update for 4 November 2022

Minor Patch November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9845981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes to Privacy Policy
  • DCL21 Championship tracks added to Race Flow
  • 'H' hotkey now hides/shows the HUD
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

DCL - The Game Depot (Win64) Depot 964571
  • Loading history…
DCL - The Game Depot (MacOSX) Depot 964572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link