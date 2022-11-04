- Changes to Privacy Policy
- DCL21 Championship tracks added to Race Flow
- 'H' hotkey now hides/shows the HUD
- Minor bug fixes
DCL - The Game update for 4 November 2022
Minor Patch November 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
DCL - The Game Depot (Win64) Depot 964571
DCL - The Game Depot (MacOSX) Depot 964572
