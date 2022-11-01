 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 1 November 2022

Update #64 - Ver. 0.6.4b - 22

Update #64 - Ver. 0.6.4b - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Information

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Certain achievements did not work in other languages. This has now been fixed.
  • Ruined shelf could not be looted, this has been fixed.
  • Fixed cut off text in pause menu
  • Languages displayed on the store page were not all translated in-game. This issue has now been fixed. Note that the translations may still contain issues due to development.

Changes

  • The zombie damage dealt has been adjusted.
  • The damage done by zombies was not quite correct, this has been revised again.

New

  • Added 3840x2160(32:9) Resolution
  • The loot bag that you leave behind when you die now automatically disappears when it is empty. If it is not empty, it disappears after a certain time as usual.
  • General zombie adjustments made
  • Other small changes made
  • (Build) Torch Fire revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Wall Lamp revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Oil Lamp revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Oil Lamp Square revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Lighting Pole revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Campfire revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Stone Campfire revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Stone Furnace revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Large Stone Furnace revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Water Distiller revised (Optimized)
  • (Build) Trash Converter revised (Optimized)
  • (Crafting Bench) Crafting Bench revised (Optimized)
  • (Crafting Bench) Clothing revised (Optimized)
  • (Crafting Bench) Garden revised (Optimized)
  • (Crafting Bench) Decoration revised (Optimized)
  • (Crafting Bench) Tools and Weapons revised (Optimized)

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Mini Map Improvement
  • Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
  • Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
  • Improving the animation of animals
  • More Weapon
In the upcoming updates, the execution of healing, eating and drinking will be improved. In this video you can see a small preview.

Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full] ]

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

