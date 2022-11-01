Update #64 - Ver. 0.6.4b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Information
RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Certain achievements did not work in other languages. This has now been fixed.
- Ruined shelf could not be looted, this has been fixed.
- Fixed cut off text in pause menu
- Languages displayed on the store page were not all translated in-game. This issue has now been fixed. Note that the translations may still contain issues due to development.
Changes
- The zombie damage dealt has been adjusted.
- The damage done by zombies was not quite correct, this has been revised again.
New
- Added 3840x2160(32:9) Resolution
- The loot bag that you leave behind when you die now automatically disappears when it is empty. If it is not empty, it disappears after a certain time as usual.
- General zombie adjustments made
- Other small changes made
- (Build) Torch Fire revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Wall Lamp revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Oil Lamp revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Oil Lamp Square revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Lighting Pole revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Campfire revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Stone Campfire revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Stone Furnace revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Large Stone Furnace revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Water Distiller revised (Optimized)
- (Build) Trash Converter revised (Optimized)
- (Crafting Bench) Crafting Bench revised (Optimized)
- (Crafting Bench) Clothing revised (Optimized)
- (Crafting Bench) Garden revised (Optimized)
- (Crafting Bench) Decoration revised (Optimized)
- (Crafting Bench) Tools and Weapons revised (Optimized)
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
In the upcoming updates, the execution of healing, eating and drinking will be improved. In this video you can see a small preview.
Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full]
Changed files in this update