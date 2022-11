Mouse support in the main options and file menus.

Added Vsync option

Added anti-aliasing

Fixed a bug that prevented the key binding menu to open in fullscreen

More updated will be coming soon including an update to easy mode that makes the minigames themselves easier in addition to the extra lives you may currently receive after bosses. Please let us know what you want to see in a future update and help us make MGMG the best it can be!