 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void Scrappers update for 1 November 2022

Hotfix 1.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9845731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Prismatrix prism colouring for improved clarity

Further tweaks to end game (additional new destroyer type)

Restarting game or exiting to main menu now stores credits gained during run

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005211
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005212
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005213
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link