 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Five Stages of Pink update for 1 November 2022

French corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 9845657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor French translation corrections / Correction de la traduction française.

Thank you Streekay for the proofreading in French and thank you RangerCoco for the proofreading in English.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link