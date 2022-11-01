Release Notes #35 (Version: 1.0.8340.17576)

New Functionality:
- Upgrade Button Tooltip: Now provides details unit cannot upgrade. Also clarified tooltip for ship upgrades, to list the ship systems that are eligible for an upgrade (Radar, Damage Control, etc)
- Added support for numpad keys.
- Added tooltips for orders screen.
Changes:
- Paratroops are now allowed to use transports.
Bug Fixes:
- Unit Report: Fixed bug where changing filters (for example: All Units to Air Units) would display a blank report.
- Unit Report: Tech Level for Infantry, Paratroops, and Mech Infantry was 1 higher than it should have been.
- Unit Specs Report: Fixed tech level for Infantry and Paratroops (it was not showing upgrades)
