 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bibots update for 1 November 2022

NEW PATCH!

Share · View all patches · Build 9845048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LIST OF CHANGES:

Level design:

  • Fixed the collisions of a treasure room in the first biome

Enemies:

  • Increased the health points of the Comets during the boss rush

Other:

  • The occurence of the "Harvest" effect has been slightly nerfed

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug that could disable traps too soon in special rooms under certain conditions

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a bad display of the price on the keys at the merchant with the passive "Business is business"

  • Fixed a bug that caused the effect of the passive "Sales" to be repeated several times in the merchant - when coming into contact with the items.

  • Fixed a bug that could prevent an animation to be played on the tactical ability interface

  • Fixed a bug that could change the visual of a pick up after their spawn in some special rooms

  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the Compos'Up purchase screen from closing properly after a purchase

  • Fixed a bug that played the audio of the passive "Sales" at a too high volume

  • Fixed a bug that played the audio of the passive "Pyromaniac" at a too high volume

  • Increased the number of crebuk boxes in some speedrun rooms

  • Fixed a bug that could prevent progress in the tutorial after picking up the first chip

  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the progression in the tutorial if the player died several times and managed to generate too much psym too early

  • Fixed a bug realted to the "Decoy" tactical ability that could prevent bosses from targeting the player again

Changed files in this update

Depot 1610501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link