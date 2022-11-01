NEW PATCH!

LIST OF CHANGES:
Level design:
- Fixed the collisions of a treasure room in the first biome
Enemies:
- Increased the health points of the Comets during the boss rush
Other:
- The occurence of the "Harvest" effect has been slightly nerfed
Bugs:
Fixed a bug that could disable traps too soon in special rooms under certain conditions
Fixed a bug that could cause a bad display of the price on the keys at the merchant with the passive "Business is business"
Fixed a bug that caused the effect of the passive "Sales" to be repeated several times in the merchant - when coming into contact with the items.
Fixed a bug that could prevent an animation to be played on the tactical ability interface
Fixed a bug that could change the visual of a pick up after their spawn in some special rooms
Fixed a bug that could prevent the Compos'Up purchase screen from closing properly after a purchase
Fixed a bug that played the audio of the passive "Sales" at a too high volume
Fixed a bug that played the audio of the passive "Pyromaniac" at a too high volume
Increased the number of crebuk boxes in some speedrun rooms
Fixed a bug that could prevent progress in the tutorial after picking up the first chip
Fixed a bug that could prevent the progression in the tutorial if the player died several times and managed to generate too much psym too early
Fixed a bug realted to the "Decoy" tactical ability that could prevent bosses from targeting the player again
