NEW PATCH!

LIST OF CHANGES:

Level design:

Enemies:

Other:

Bugs:

Fixed a bug that could disable traps too soon in special rooms under certain conditions

Fixed a bug that could cause a bad display of the price on the keys at the merchant with the passive "Business is business"

Fixed a bug that caused the effect of the passive "Sales" to be repeated several times in the merchant - when coming into contact with the items.

Fixed a bug that could prevent an animation to be played on the tactical ability interface

Fixed a bug that could change the visual of a pick up after their spawn in some special rooms

Fixed a bug that could prevent the Compos'Up purchase screen from closing properly after a purchase

Fixed a bug that played the audio of the passive "Sales" at a too high volume

Fixed a bug that played the audio of the passive "Pyromaniac" at a too high volume

Increased the number of crebuk boxes in some speedrun rooms

Fixed a bug that could prevent progress in the tutorial after picking up the first chip

Fixed a bug that could prevent the progression in the tutorial if the player died several times and managed to generate too much psym too early