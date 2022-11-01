 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 1 November 2022

Update 0.20.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9844978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updates makes significant performance improvements to flying crew and floating resources. I hope it will significantly improve mid/late-game performance. More optimizations are still coming.

  • Massively improved rendering and simulation performance of floating resource nuggets.
  • Massively improved simulation performance of crew that don't have a "home" ship to which they belong.
  • Modest simulation performance increase to flying crew even if they do have a home ship.
  • Small performance improvement in most situations related to crew jobs.
  • Restored the "Minimum Target F.P.S." option, but using the old algorithm which wasn't causing any problems.
  • The virtual on-screen keyboard will now only be shown when running on Steam Deck instead of whenever Big Picture Mode is being used.
  • Bugfix: Cosmoteer would sometimes load mods in a different order, which could cause multiplayer incompatibility. Mods will now always be loaded in alphabetical order as determined by their ID.

Changed files in this update

