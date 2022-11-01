Update 0.20.11 Patch Notes

This updates makes significant performance improvements to flying crew and floating resources. I hope it will significantly improve mid/late-game performance. More optimizations are still coming.
- Massively improved rendering and simulation performance of floating resource nuggets.
- Massively improved simulation performance of crew that don't have a "home" ship to which they belong.
- Modest simulation performance increase to flying crew even if they do have a home ship.
- Small performance improvement in most situations related to crew jobs.
- Restored the "Minimum Target F.P.S." option, but using the old algorithm which wasn't causing any problems.
- The virtual on-screen keyboard will now only be shown when running on Steam Deck instead of whenever Big Picture Mode is being used.
- Bugfix: Cosmoteer would sometimes load mods in a different order, which could cause multiplayer incompatibility. Mods will now always be loaded in alphabetical order as determined by their ID.
Changed files in this update