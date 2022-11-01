Update Notes for Alpha 10

New Content
- Added new mission: Air Support
- Added new enemy type: A7V Heavy Tank
- Added main theme composed by Lufus
New Features
- Added authentic airspeed and fuel indicators for the Sopwith Camel and Handley Page Type O
- Player can now perform an emergency repair by holding the E key on the keyboard or the A key on a controller. Duration of the repair can be decreasead by learning the corresponding ability
- Bullets can now damage plane fuel tanks which causes a fuel leak. Player can increase the probability of fuel tank damage by learning the corresponding ability
- Implemented save slots which allow to save progress for multiple playthroughs
Ability Tree
- Added an ability tree which replaces plane upgrades. Following abilities are currently available: Roll Maneuver, Loop Maneuver, Emergency Fuel, Emergency Repair, Fuel Tank Damage, Gun Efficiency
- Added Ability points which are used to unlock abilities. They can be earned by by playing missions or ranking up
- Added rank system based on experience points. Experience points can be gained by killing enemies or completing mission objectives
- Added new console commands: Add ability points, Add experience
World Changes
- Trenches start spawning after 3000 meters instead of 1000 in the Free Flight mode
- Added patrols, heavy tanks and outposts to the Free Flight mode
Balance Changes
- Reduced the damage of the Vickers and Lewis guns
- Fuel pickups now add fuel based on the plane's fuel capacity to make them useful for planes with very large fuel tanks (e.g. bombers)
- Flak shells now can burn down observation balloons. This helps in situations where an observation balloon is right above the Flak
- Reduced shooting urst duration for all AI planes
UI Changes
- Changed main menu look and layout to make it look less like a mobile game
- Changed pause menu look and layout, added replaced Exit button with Hangar and Main Menu buttons
- Moved missions and the free flight button to the hangar screen
- Current and completed missions are now displayed in the same tab
- Completed missions are marked with stars depending on whether only required objectives were completed or all
- A simple loading screen is now displayed while the game is loading after launch
- Credits appear on screen faster
- Reduced size of UI elements in the hangar
- Reduced size of the font used for obejctives in game
- Renamed "Challenges" to "Optional" when displaying objectives
- Tutorials now display input prompts only for the currently used input device
- Start Mission button is disabled when required weapon for the mission is not selected
Other Changes
- Finishing the ring or pigeon challenge in the free flight mode now gives player experience points
- Collecting coins will now add 1 experience points when flying normally, 2 when doing roll
- Removed plane upgrades which are replaced by the new ability tree
- Removed in game currency as it was only used to purchase plane upgrades which were removed from the game
- Removed pouch and chest pickups as they were only spawning now unused coins
- Enemies are no longer spawning coins after getting killed
- Removed repair pickups which are replaced by the new emergeny repair feature
Bug Fixes
- Fired projectiles now inherit plane speed which fixes the issue where the front gun on the Handley Page Type O wouldn't follow the aim line when aiming lower or higher
- Hit points bar will now disappear for the plane which started free fall (e.g. when running out of fuel or hit points)
- Fixed an issue where the Secret Messages mission wouldn't end when flying fast past at least one pigeon
As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!
Martin
Changed files in this update