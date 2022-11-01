Update 1.23
-new item "Wallet Swap"
-new item "Throw Again"
-updated ship trail for DLC and regular version
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 1.23
-new item "Wallet Swap"
-new item "Throw Again"
-updated ship trail for DLC and regular version
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update