Out of Ore update for 1 November 2022

Update! [0.02] Dirt & Lag & Machine fixes!

Build 9844646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update to sort some more issues!

  • Dirt Optimized and behavior changed to increase FPS
  • Hydraulics faster at low rpm
  • Explosives reworked so it only reduces FPS and not freeze game
  • Fuel trucks refuling moved to be avalible on both sides and behind
  • Ex200 With attacher fixed
  • EXS Tiltrotor fixed
  • All Large Excavators upperbody recentered
  • Timescale reduced from 30x to 15x
  • Other small issues fixed

Now the focus is on getting the controls to be understandable and enjoyable!

Best regards
Christian

