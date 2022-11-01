Update! [0.02] Dirt & Lag & Machine fixes!

Quick update to sort some more issues!
- Dirt Optimized and behavior changed to increase FPS
- Hydraulics faster at low rpm
- Explosives reworked so it only reduces FPS and not freeze game
- Fuel trucks refuling moved to be avalible on both sides and behind
- Ex200 With attacher fixed
- EXS Tiltrotor fixed
- All Large Excavators upperbody recentered
- Timescale reduced from 30x to 15x
- Other small issues fixed
Now the focus is on getting the controls to be understandable and enjoyable!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update