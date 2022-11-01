 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 1 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.117 (2022.11.01)

v0.6.117 (2022.11.01)

  • [Balance] Reduce the size of monetary reward for completing "Find a Habitable Planet" quest
  • [Misc] Add Worker CPU cost section to Codex
  • [Misc] Skip the "Explore Codex" suggestion if the player has at least 5 unlocked achievements
  • [UI/UX] Show a popup when a Merchant ship offers a trade
  • [UI/UX] Lists with pagination in-game can now be scrolled via mouse wheel
  • [UI/UX] Show worker CPU cost in Managed Worker UI
  • [UI/UX] Add extended controls for modifying wanted amount when configuring crafting devices
  • [UI/UX] Show more details in "Device Idle" notifications
  • [UI/UX] Add a toggle for disabling "Device Idle" notifications in crafting device UI
  • [UI/UX] Add a toggle for disabling "Auto Haul" on items
  • [UI/UX] Add shortcuts to Codex > Blueprints and Codex > Materials in Inventory overlay (F2)
  • [UI/UX] Allow closing the "New Quest" dialog without opening Quest UI
  • [Performance] Fix story generator checking event preconditions could produce a lag spike / dropped frame
  • [Performance] Add several minor performance optimizations
  • [Bug] Fix combat UI would allow switching enemy AI from combat to work
  • [Bug] Fix workers would have a mass-shutdown if Ship Computer suffered an electricity deficit
  • [Bug] Fix opening too many popups would prevent save confirmation popup from opening when exiting the game
  • [Bug] Fix Combat AI and Emergency Siren systems would fight for control over human colonists
  • [Bug] Fix relocating anything with a built-in storage on top of itself would duplicate the storage contents
  • [Bug] Fix relocating a processor on top of itself would duplicate all items in the processing queue
  • [Bug] Fix Starcreds mining would stop working after having an excessive amount of Starcreds

