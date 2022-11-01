 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 1 November 2022

Patch v12.2

Patch v12.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

// Mauseleum Hub - bug fixes

  • Dying during a New Game Forever run wasn't reseting the NGF tag when you were sent back to the Mauseleum Hub (allowing you to continue an existing run).
  • You were unable to interact with furniture if you had set the Menu Confirm action to the Status Screen key.
  • Interacting with the Meta Altar from the furthest right position would create some visuals issues in the sub-menus.
  • Changing character class wasn't immediately updating the hat/cloak set to that class.
  • Playing as the Wretch could create some relic related strangeness (since he starts with a free relic).
  • Opening then closing Archetech Mode would create overlapping music.
  • Opening Archetech Mode then quiting to the Title wouldn't create the proper throne spawn event when re-entering the Hub.
  • Opening the Compendium via the Hub bookcase and then pressing the Escape key would softlock you.
  • Entering the game mode as the Gangly Grafted class could get you stuck in the throne (since he has a bigger collision mask).

// Sprout Brotato class - bug fixes

  • If you were casting a spell at the same time as you grew a pumpkin head then it would endlessly loop the spell cast animation.
  • The Raise Brospellious meta would be active even if you haven't unlocked or had forgotten it.
  • Status effect icons were showing too low on the player if you had a pumpkin head.

// misc bug fixes

  • The Blacksmith Lackey seller could cause a freeze if you had discovered very few relics.
  • The King's intro text could overlap with an existing talk text.

