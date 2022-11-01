Patch v12.2

// Mauseleum Hub - bug fixes
- Dying during a New Game Forever run wasn't reseting the NGF tag when you were sent back to the Mauseleum Hub (allowing you to continue an existing run).
- You were unable to interact with furniture if you had set the Menu Confirm action to the Status Screen key.
- Interacting with the Meta Altar from the furthest right position would create some visuals issues in the sub-menus.
- Changing character class wasn't immediately updating the hat/cloak set to that class.
- Playing as the Wretch could create some relic related strangeness (since he starts with a free relic).
- Opening then closing Archetech Mode would create overlapping music.
- Opening Archetech Mode then quiting to the Title wouldn't create the proper throne spawn event when re-entering the Hub.
- Opening the Compendium via the Hub bookcase and then pressing the Escape key would softlock you.
- Entering the game mode as the Gangly Grafted class could get you stuck in the throne (since he has a bigger collision mask).
// Sprout Brotato class - bug fixes
- If you were casting a spell at the same time as you grew a pumpkin head then it would endlessly loop the spell cast animation.
- The Raise Brospellious meta would be active even if you haven't unlocked or had forgotten it.
- Status effect icons were showing too low on the player if you had a pumpkin head.
// misc bug fixes
- The Blacksmith Lackey seller could cause a freeze if you had discovered very few relics.
- The King's intro text could overlap with an existing talk text.
Changed files in this update