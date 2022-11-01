 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 1 November 2022

Changelog v1.0.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added version number to in-game menu

  • Some machines will experience a brief lag when loading dub files

  • Counterattack power doubled

  • Minor corrections in the texts

  • Fixed sound for torch lighting and reduced distance of burning sound

  • Updated outdated task list images in help

  • Camera shake effect can get stuck in some situations

  • Chapter 4

    • [spoiler]Player can activate search corpse action before exploring it[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]Added navigation arrow after exploring a bergfried[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 5 - [spoiler]Elevator exploration cannot be activated with the mouse[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 7

    • [spoiler]Roworked the area around Prokop's tent to prevent the player from passing into forbidden areas[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]Near Prokop's tent is a miniature horse[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 8 - [spoiler]If the monastery door is closed, the Hussites start gathering at it[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 11 - [spoiler]The arrow to Lothar's wagon is deformed[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 13

    • [spoiler]After picking up the Stone and saving and loading the game, a second Stone appears in the scene[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]One of the walls in the area by the throne is passable[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

