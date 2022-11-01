-
Added version number to in-game menu
Some machines will experience a brief lag when loading dub files
Counterattack power doubled
Minor corrections in the texts
Fixed sound for torch lighting and reduced distance of burning sound
Updated outdated task list images in help
Camera shake effect can get stuck in some situations
Chapter 4
- [spoiler]Player can activate search corpse action before exploring it[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added navigation arrow after exploring a bergfried[/spoiler]
Chapter 5 - [spoiler]Elevator exploration cannot be activated with the mouse[/spoiler]
Chapter 7
- [spoiler]Roworked the area around Prokop's tent to prevent the player from passing into forbidden areas[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Near Prokop's tent is a miniature horse[/spoiler]
Chapter 8 - [spoiler]If the monastery door is closed, the Hussites start gathering at it[/spoiler]
Chapter 11 - [spoiler]The arrow to Lothar's wagon is deformed[/spoiler]
Chapter 13
- [spoiler]After picking up the Stone and saving and loading the game, a second Stone appears in the scene[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]One of the walls in the area by the throne is passable[/spoiler]
1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 1 November 2022
Changelog v1.0.24
