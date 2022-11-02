 Skip to content

Victoria 3 update for 2 November 2022

Patch notes for 1.0.4

Game Balance

Economy

  • Petit-Bourgeoisie now also care about government wages
  • Slashing government wages will now reduce prestige
  • Slashing military wages will now reduce training rate
  • Debt slavery can now enslave pops up to wealth level 9, in reduced numbers for each point
    of wealth
  • Reduce the max number of pops enslaved each week by debt slavery from 5% to 0.5% of
    state population
  • Debt slavery will no longer enslave additional pops when slaves is 20% or more of the state
    population
  • Tweak subsistence production in decentralized nations so African pops don't start at
    starvation levels

    Politics

  • Increased the chance of progressive political movements appearing over the course of the
    game
  • Movements to Preserve now have a larger effect on the chance for a law to stall, making it
    harder to pass laws opposed by powerful groups
  • Political Movements for or against changes in Slavery and Government principles laws will
    now be more radical
  • Reduced base effect of Propagandists Intelligentsia trait from 50% to 25%
  • Reduced effect of guaranteed liberties on loyalists and radicals growth

    Colonization

  • Native Uprisings now get a significant bonus to their combat capabilities, mainly on the
    defensive
  • Reduced the chance of Native Uprisings occuring when provinces are colonized
    AI

    Diplomacy

  • AI is now a bit less likely to back down in diplomatic plays
  • AI is now a bit more likely to get involved in diplomatic plays
  • Make the AI more keen on swaying countries to its side if outmatched in a diplomatic play

    War

  • AI is now a lot more focused on taking land-adjacent states and conquering contiguous land
    areas in general
  • Increase AI aggression against Unrecognized countries after unlocking Civilizing Mission

    Colonization

  • Increased AI tendency to get involved in Native Uprisings slightly
    Interface

    Tooltips

  • Improve revenue predictions when constructing buildings to show more accurate and useful
    data
    Bugfixes

  • Flotillas now regain Morale as intended after naval battles
  • Fixed a bug where capitulating in one war could cause your generals in another war to
    standby
  • Added additional check to prevent monuments from being targeted in tutorial
  • Added a check to the Declare Interest Tutorial that was miscounting the maximum amount of
    Declared Interests possible.
  • Fix issue where Investment Pool could be used for disallowed building types
  • Fix issue where predicted price for goods after goods substitution would sometimes show the
    wrong value
  • Political movements can now start organizing a revolution at 50 radicalism rather than 100
    (100 is needed for the revolution to actually begin though)
  • Fixed typos in several defines
  • Fix pop attraction reasons tooltip CTD in Asian languages
  • Fixed a CTD caused by trying to create a shipping lane between two market areas with at
    least one of them being only nominally coastal due to the entire coast being impassable
  • Fixed a CTD that could be triggered when clicking on the "mobilize all" button"
  • Fixed late game CTD when transferring troops
  • Fix CTD when hovering sell orders after having country join your market (__chkstk
    (chkstk.asm: 109))
  • Fix CTD in NPdxParticle2Internal::SParticlePool ::GetActive
  • Fix CTD in CJominiSplineNetworkGraphics::GetStripLengthInternal

