Patch notes for 1.0.4

###################
Game Balance
###################
Economy
- Petit-Bourgeoisie now also care about government wages
- Slashing government wages will now reduce prestige
- Slashing military wages will now reduce training rate
- Debt slavery can now enslave pops up to wealth level 9, in reduced numbers for each point
of wealth
- Reduce the max number of pops enslaved each week by debt slavery from 5% to 0.5% of
state population
- Debt slavery will no longer enslave additional pops when slaves is 20% or more of the state
population
- Tweak subsistence production in decentralized nations so African pops don't start at
starvation levels
Politics
- Increased the chance of progressive political movements appearing over the course of the
game
- Movements to Preserve now have a larger effect on the chance for a law to stall, making it
harder to pass laws opposed by powerful groups
- Political Movements for or against changes in Slavery and Government principles laws will
now be more radical
- Reduced base effect of Propagandists Intelligentsia trait from 50% to 25%
- Reduced effect of guaranteed liberties on loyalists and radicals growth
Colonization
- Native Uprisings now get a significant bonus to their combat capabilities, mainly on the
defensive
- Reduced the chance of Native Uprisings occuring when provinces are colonized
###################
AI
###################
Diplomacy
- AI is now a bit less likely to back down in diplomatic plays
- AI is now a bit more likely to get involved in diplomatic plays
- Make the AI more keen on swaying countries to its side if outmatched in a diplomatic play
War
- AI is now a lot more focused on taking land-adjacent states and conquering contiguous land
areas in general
- Increase AI aggression against Unrecognized countries after unlocking Civilizing Mission
Colonization
- Increased AI tendency to get involved in Native Uprisings slightly
###################
Interface
###################
Tooltips
- Improve revenue predictions when constructing buildings to show more accurate and useful
data
###################
Bugfixes
###################
- Flotillas now regain Morale as intended after naval battles
- Fixed a bug where capitulating in one war could cause your generals in another war to
standby
- Added additional check to prevent monuments from being targeted in tutorial
- Added a check to the Declare Interest Tutorial that was miscounting the maximum amount of
Declared Interests possible.
- Fix issue where Investment Pool could be used for disallowed building types
- Fix issue where predicted price for goods after goods substitution would sometimes show the
wrong value
- Political movements can now start organizing a revolution at 50 radicalism rather than 100
(100 is needed for the revolution to actually begin though)
- Fixed typos in several defines
- Fix pop attraction reasons tooltip CTD in Asian languages
- Fixed a CTD caused by trying to create a shipping lane between two market areas with at
least one of them being only nominally coastal due to the entire coast being impassable
- Fixed a CTD that could be triggered when clicking on the "mobilize all" button"
- Fixed late game CTD when transferring troops
- Fix CTD when hovering sell orders after having country join your market (__chkstk
(chkstk.asm: 109))
- Fix CTD in NPdxParticle2Internal::SParticlePool ::GetActive
- Fix CTD in CJominiSplineNetworkGraphics::GetStripLengthInternal
