- Removed wood and leather, and stone became the only forging material;
- All the equipment, special effects, components, etc. that are related to wood and leather have been adjusted accordingly;
- Removed domesticated pets, and existing domesticated pets will be automatically turned into farmers;
- Simplified the material for catching spirits as "bait", farmers can now collect bait, and monster capturers need to use bait to capture pets. The quality of pets is randomized, and all existing food materials will be converted into "bait";
- Added pets enhancement transfer;
- Fixed and optimized other known issues.
We are still working on simplifying the resident system. Thanks!
Ghost of Dragon update for 1 November 2022
Update November 1st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
