Fixed a bug where the fog of war could be temporarily lifted when the character wakes up from fainting or is attacked while sleeping.

Fixed a bug where the character with the Petty Thief trait could not unlock doors/windows identified as locked by other characters.

Thank you for reporting bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon