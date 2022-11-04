MXL Patch Notes v1.13

Highlights
- HOTFIX to remove test vehicles
- Added ability to remove plastics from all MX bikes
- Significantly improved performance in Las Vegas Supercross on all platforms
- Slightly increased power of Clutch Boost
Detailed changelog
- Vehicles: Removed vehicles intended for testing
- Vehicles: Added a "None" plastics/graphics part to MX Bikes; equipping the part removes the plastics from the bike
- Online: Increased initial sever connection timeout and general server connection timeout
- Environment: Improved performance in Las Vegas Supercross
Changed files in this update