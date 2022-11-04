 Skip to content

MX vs ATV Legends update for 4 November 2022

MXL Patch Notes v1.13

Build 9843064

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • HOTFIX to remove test vehicles
  • Added ability to remove plastics from all MX bikes
  • Significantly improved performance in Las Vegas Supercross on all platforms
  • Slightly increased power of Clutch Boost

Detailed changelog

  • Vehicles: Removed vehicles intended for testing
  • Vehicles: Added a "None" plastics/graphics part to MX Bikes; equipping the part removes the plastics from the bike
  • Online: Increased initial sever connection timeout and general server connection timeout
  • Environment: Improved performance in Las Vegas Supercross

