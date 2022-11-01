 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 1 November 2022

v4.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Lagging out no longer counts as a loss for both players. Such battles are now no longer recorded.

  • Adjusted the size of some UI text and buttons.

  • Slightly improved Create Room UI.

(MBE Games Discord)

