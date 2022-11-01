-
Lagging out no longer counts as a loss for both players. Such battles are now no longer recorded.
Adjusted the size of some UI text and buttons.
Slightly improved Create Room UI.
Skeletal Skism update for 1 November 2022
v4.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
