CESSPOOL update for 1 November 2022

PATCH 1.0.4

PATCH 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I rename in "STIMULANT" the objects used to reanimate a COMRADE for a better comprehension and I adjusted its PRICE.
I also added missing translations.

Have a good week:)

