Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 2 November 2022

Update 1.00ｂ

Update 1.00ｂ

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.00b.

■Network

  • The opponent's name will now be displayed during battle.

■Battle System

  • Spells and melee attacks can no longer be canceled with shots.
  • Activating Accel Drive will now fully replenish the Boost Gauge.
  • The stun caused by the opponent activating Accel Drive can now be guarded.
  • Accel Drive can no longer be activated while guarding.
  • Reduced the passive regeneration rate of the Drive Gauge.
  • Dealing and receiving damage now fills the Drive Gauge.
  • The animation shown when taking damage while in Accel Drive will no longer be influenced by the increased movement speed.

■Abilities

  • "Crisis" Series: Fixed known issues found in the "Crisis" series of abilities.
  • Assault Spirits: Fixed issue where the ability had no effect
  • Magic Influence: Fixed issue where the ability had no effect

■Characters:

  • General: Lowered the knockdown values of melee attacks (neutral, front, back, and sides)
  • Shot: Shots are now more effective at chipping away Guard, but no longer count towards Graze.

Reimu

  • Spirit Sign "Dream Seal -Concentrate-": Reduced effect duration
  • Dream Sign "Evil-Sealing Circle": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge
  • Dream Sign "Wild Exorcism Dance": Added flinch effect. Improved close-range homing. Reduced knockdown value. Reduced Accel Gauge recovery gained from Grazing this spell.

Marisa

  • Love Sign "Master Spark": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge. Reduced reloading time.
  • Loving Heart "Double Spark": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge. Reduced reloading time.
  • Comet "Blazing Star": Reduced knockdown value.

Youmu

  • Human Sign "Slash of Present World": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge.
  • Reincarnation Sword "Slash of Circular Vicissitude": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge.
  • Spirit-Cutting Sword "Slash of Ascension to Buddhahood": Improved cross-up hit box in close range, Reduced knockdown value.

Patchouli

  • Earth Metal Sign "Emerald Megalith": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge.
  • Moon Sign "Silent Selene": Reduced knockdown value.

Note: We will continue to adjust features surrounding the Drive Gauge and Graze mechanics.

