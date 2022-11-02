Update 1.00ｂ

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.00b.
■Network
- The opponent's name will now be displayed during battle.
■Battle System
- Spells and melee attacks can no longer be canceled with shots.
- Activating Accel Drive will now fully replenish the Boost Gauge.
- The stun caused by the opponent activating Accel Drive can now be guarded.
- Accel Drive can no longer be activated while guarding.
- Reduced the passive regeneration rate of the Drive Gauge.
- Dealing and receiving damage now fills the Drive Gauge.
- The animation shown when taking damage while in Accel Drive will no longer be influenced by the increased movement speed.
■Abilities
- "Crisis" Series: Fixed known issues found in the "Crisis" series of abilities.
- Assault Spirits: Fixed issue where the ability had no effect
- Magic Influence: Fixed issue where the ability had no effect
■Characters:
- General: Lowered the knockdown values of melee attacks (neutral, front, back, and sides)
- Shot: Shots are now more effective at chipping away Guard, but no longer count towards Graze.
Reimu
- Spirit Sign "Dream Seal -Concentrate-": Reduced effect duration
- Dream Sign "Evil-Sealing Circle": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge
- Dream Sign "Wild Exorcism Dance": Added flinch effect. Improved close-range homing. Reduced knockdown value. Reduced Accel Gauge recovery gained from Grazing this spell.
Marisa
- Love Sign "Master Spark": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge. Reduced reloading time.
- Loving Heart "Double Spark": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge. Reduced reloading time.
- Comet "Blazing Star": Reduced knockdown value.
Youmu
- Human Sign "Slash of Present World": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge.
- Reincarnation Sword "Slash of Circular Vicissitude": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge.
- Spirit-Cutting Sword "Slash of Ascension to Buddhahood": Improved cross-up hit box in close range, Reduced knockdown value.
Patchouli
- Earth Metal Sign "Emerald Megalith": Canceling after this spell will now consume a fixed amount of Boost Gauge.
- Moon Sign "Silent Selene": Reduced knockdown value.
Note: We will continue to adjust features surrounding the Drive Gauge and Graze mechanics.
