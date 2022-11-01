v1.1.5 available

Hi everyone 🎃

We have worked on various improvements for this new version. Some will make the player experience easier.

Added icons on objects and mission objectives that will help exorcists find their way around during their quests, especially in large maps.

Added icons that tell the demon where the demonic altars are located.

We've redesigned the way the demon stops crawling, which should help fix the stuck demon bug in several cases.

Some simplifications of crawl movement (mansion basement or house for example)

Added two exterior doors to the asylum map to avoid going back.

Addition of insults banned in our database (be aware that it is possible at any time to mute someone during a game, which will block the written and voice chat with him). The filter applies to session names and ingame text chat.

Fixed lag when a client completes a QTE (attack cracking bones for example)

Fixed animation getting stuck when a player closes a door.

The opacity of the demon adapts to the angle of the camera in crawl mode.

Added a setting that allows you to control the smoothness of the camera in crawl mode.

We have received various opinions regarding the forced selection of the demon when a player creates a game: We made this choice because it prevents a losing exorcist from directly leaving the game and risking ending it if he is the host. This is easier to manage if the demon decides to end the game, which automatically makes exorcists win. We would like to have your opinion on this subject because several players have felt embarrassed about it.

Tips: Know that it is possible to choose any character in a private game. Feel free to join our discord community to find players if you are looking for people to play with privately.

A forbidden zone is now present on the roof of the buildings, which dissuades the demon from staying too long out of reach of exorcists. The demon is warned when it enters the area, then takes small damage until it comes out.

Fixed QTE bug when an exorcist is protected by a shield

Lightened several textures

Fixed a bug that would propel the demon when he bites a victim