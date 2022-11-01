- Main menu - vertical sync issue with buttons - (when you turn on the level - level name / room is closed) + the same problem with hearts and armor in the upper left corner
- Main menu - you can not select the settings and purchases button using the gamepad
- The font is very, very poorly readable
- When you click on the pause, the game is not paused, but immediately throws it into the main menu
- Some items do not work (for example, the "one-armed bandit" machine when you click on B, nothing happens
- No control layout
- From time to time the weapon stops firing
- After death, the message "Key received" appears, which is fundamentally wrong
- Enemies lack thin life bars
- Lightning weapon has no animation/projectile flight path
- Part of the weapon, apparently, does not cause any damage (for example, a machine gun that shoots blue cartridges), then enemies die in a few hits, then you can shoot at a fly for 2 minutes and it does not die
- Skills that are added from the chest actually add absolutely nothing
- When trying to shoot a weapon (which looks like a chainsaw), the game crashes with a critical error
- When entering a room with a slot machine, the same field opens above and below that when you press the Y button, why this was done is not clear
- If you jump into the opening (to exit the level) using the LT button, then there will be a blocker, it will be impossible to move further and the next level will not turn on
- After a time (launching an executable), a completely different main menu is launched
Toadomination update for 1 November 2022
Update November 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Toadomination Content Depot 1687041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update