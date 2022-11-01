 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toadomination update for 1 November 2022

Update November 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9842496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Main menu - vertical sync issue with buttons - (when you turn on the level - level name / room is closed) + the same problem with hearts and armor in the upper left corner
  2. Main menu - you can not select the settings and purchases button using the gamepad
  3. The font is very, very poorly readable
  4. When you click on the pause, the game is not paused, but immediately throws it into the main menu
  5. Some items do not work (for example, the "one-armed bandit" machine when you click on B, nothing happens
  6. No control layout
  7. From time to time the weapon stops firing
  8. After death, the message "Key received" appears, which is fundamentally wrong
  9. Enemies lack thin life bars
  10. Lightning weapon has no animation/projectile flight path
  11. Part of the weapon, apparently, does not cause any damage (for example, a machine gun that shoots blue cartridges), then enemies die in a few hits, then you can shoot at a fly for 2 minutes and it does not die
  12. Skills that are added from the chest actually add absolutely nothing
  13. When trying to shoot a weapon (which looks like a chainsaw), the game crashes with a critical error
  14. When entering a room with a slot machine, the same field opens above and below that when you press the Y button, why this was done is not clear
  15. If you jump into the opening (to exit the level) using the LT button, then there will be a blocker, it will be impossible to move further and the next level will not turn on
  16. After a time (launching an executable), a completely different main menu is launched

Changed files in this update

Toadomination Content Depot 1687041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link