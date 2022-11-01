- Added more spider anomalies to Arachnophobia pack.
- Increased the spawn rate of spider anomalies
- Added The Shadows anomaly pack
- Added Camera Flip anomaly - Simple anomaly that flips the camera, low spawn rate.
- Fixed a issue with sanity not increasing visually in the sanity bar.
- Removed Halloween decorations in main menu
- Extended Halloween pack
Para Eyes update for 1 November 2022
Early Access - Version 1.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update