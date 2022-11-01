 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Para Eyes update for 1 November 2022

Early Access - Version 1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9842435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more spider anomalies to Arachnophobia pack.
  • Increased the spawn rate of spider anomalies
  • Added The Shadows anomaly pack
  • Added Camera Flip anomaly - Simple anomaly that flips the camera, low spawn rate.
  • Fixed a issue with sanity not increasing visually in the sanity bar.
  • Removed Halloween decorations in main menu
  • Extended Halloween pack

Changed files in this update

Depot 1797931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link