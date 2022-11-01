 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 1 November 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.4.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9842196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now build mode and battle mode in VR switches you between Isometric and First person perspective
  • Returned increased price for each subsequent turret
  • Rogue improvements will now not only be for the main weapon selected in the arsenal, but also for additional ones that were researched in the Research Center
  • Improved balance
  • Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Sci-Fantasy Defence Content Depot 1650431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link