- Now build mode and battle mode in VR switches you between Isometric and First person perspective
- Returned increased price for each subsequent turret
- Rogue improvements will now not only be for the main weapon selected in the arsenal, but also for additional ones that were researched in the Research Center
- Improved balance
- Fixed some bugs
Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 1 November 2022
Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.4.3 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Sci-Fantasy Defence Content Depot 1650431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update