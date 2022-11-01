 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NSG update for 1 November 2022

NSG: new update - version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9842045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

There's a new patch update for NSG. Check the changelog below.

NSG - version 1.0.6:

  • We've changed one achievement placement and hid some others to protect the players from spoilers. This doesn't affect any progress already made;
  • We've fixed the identification of one of the secondary characters;
  • We've fixed the placement of a characters in one scene;
  • We've fixed some texts in Brazilian Portuguese;
  • We've fixed some bugs in the game credits.

Thank you and Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2151431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link