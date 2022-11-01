NSG: new update - version 1.0.6

Hi,
There's a new patch update for NSG. Check the changelog below.
NSG - version 1.0.6:
- We've changed one achievement placement and hid some others to protect the players from spoilers. This doesn't affect any progress already made;
- We've fixed the identification of one of the secondary characters;
- We've fixed the placement of a characters in one scene;
- We've fixed some texts in Brazilian Portuguese;
- We've fixed some bugs in the game credits.
Thank you and Enjoy!
