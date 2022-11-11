 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRIANGLE STRATEGY update for 11 November 2022

Ver1.0.1 Update Content

Share · View all patches · Build 9842038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Bug fixes
The following bug has been fixed:
・The application would sometime crash under certain conditions in battle when using mouse controls

Other minor bugs have also been fixed.
Apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1850511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link