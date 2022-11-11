Ver1.0.1 Update Content

■Bug fixes
The following bug has been fixed:
・The application would sometime crash under certain conditions in battle when using mouse controls
Other minor bugs have also been fixed.
Apologies for the inconvenience caused.
