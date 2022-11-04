 Skip to content

Are You A Wizard update for 4 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9841534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tons of new or improved sounds, including for all menus, spells, and enemies!
  • Spells that hit in the dark now make (muffled) sound.
  • Added well-known software keyboard button shortcuts for ease of use.
  • AI will now sometimes get angry at friendlies who hurt them, even potentially breaking Charm.
  • Player is now shown on status page.
  • Most runes now activate upon throwing them.
  • Ambush runes improved to show enemies falling from the sky!
  • Fixed Amnesia rune crash.
  • Fixed an error that broke Summon spells.
  • Fixed a crash when selling your last item.
  • Fixed some enemies who were meant to drain life on melee hit.

