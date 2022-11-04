- Added tons of new or improved sounds, including for all menus, spells, and enemies!
- Spells that hit in the dark now make (muffled) sound.
- Added well-known software keyboard button shortcuts for ease of use.
- AI will now sometimes get angry at friendlies who hurt them, even potentially breaking Charm.
- Player is now shown on status page.
- Most runes now activate upon throwing them.
- Ambush runes improved to show enemies falling from the sky!
- Fixed Amnesia rune crash.
- Fixed an error that broke Summon spells.
- Fixed a crash when selling your last item.
- Fixed some enemies who were meant to drain life on melee hit.
Are You A Wizard update for 4 November 2022
Patch Notes v0.1.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
