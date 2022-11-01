You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Gameplay: Throws (including Caber Toss) are now throwable during startup
- Buffed Beef/Pork: Heavy Punch damage increased 80 > 90
- Adjusted Beef/Pork: Heavy Punch pushback reduced 0.3 > 0.2, Palm pushback increased 0.3 > 0.4
- Nerfed Beef/Pork: Heavy Punch advantage on hit reduced +7 > +5 (removes Heavy Punch > Gutpunch link)
- Nerfed Beef/Pork: Uppercut now slides forward during recovery, making it easier to punish optimally on block
- Nerfed Beef/Pork: Uppercut recovery increased 30 > 34 to prevent new forward slide from enabling certain mid-screen juggles
- Nerfed Onion/Garlic: Walk backward speed decreased 0.06 > 0.05 (Meat is 0.04 and Carb is 0.035)
- Adjusted Garlic: Sneak now dives in at an angle, landing closer to the opponent and preventing whiffs
- Combo Trials: Beef and Pork have been updated
Changed files in this update