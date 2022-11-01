 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tough Love Arena update for 1 November 2022

0.98.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9841433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Gameplay: Throws (including Caber Toss) are now throwable during startup
  • Buffed Beef/Pork: Heavy Punch damage increased 80 > 90
  • Adjusted Beef/Pork: Heavy Punch pushback reduced 0.3 > 0.2, Palm pushback increased 0.3 > 0.4
  • Nerfed Beef/Pork: Heavy Punch advantage on hit reduced +7 > +5 (removes Heavy Punch > Gutpunch link)
  • Nerfed Beef/Pork: Uppercut now slides forward during recovery, making it easier to punish optimally on block
  • Nerfed Beef/Pork: Uppercut recovery increased 30 > 34 to prevent new forward slide from enabling certain mid-screen juggles
  • Nerfed Onion/Garlic: Walk backward speed decreased 0.06 > 0.05 (Meat is 0.04 and Carb is 0.035)
  • Adjusted Garlic: Sneak now dives in at an angle, landing closer to the opponent and preventing whiffs
  • Combo Trials: Beef and Pork have been updated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link