- add lock-on targeting tutorial, accessible from new sign in starting room
- add stone form skill extended deflect option
- add navigation wall markings to all challenge rooms
- update various additional melee attack animations with stronger posing
- update background for room before boss encounter
- show "LOADING..." text when loading new game
- allow ethereal scythe blade slash during floating scythe attacks, but delay cancel window
- increase spirit blade knockback slash meter gain
- change spikes release point to match other ranged weapons for aiming consistency
- fix player melee weapon charge overlay visual offset for various player animations
- fix lock-on target overlay visual offset for various enemy animations
- additional improvements to gamepad right stick aim lock-on/targeting behavior
Defect Process update for 1 November 2022
v0.9.5 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
