 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defect Process update for 1 November 2022

v0.9.5 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9841323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add lock-on targeting tutorial, accessible from new sign in starting room
  • add stone form skill extended deflect option
  • add navigation wall markings to all challenge rooms
  • update various additional melee attack animations with stronger posing
  • update background for room before boss encounter
  • show "LOADING..." text when loading new game
  • allow ethereal scythe blade slash during floating scythe attacks, but delay cancel window
  • increase spirit blade knockback slash meter gain
  • change spikes release point to match other ranged weapons for aiming consistency
  • fix player melee weapon charge overlay visual offset for various player animations
  • fix lock-on target overlay visual offset for various enemy animations
  • additional improvements to gamepad right stick aim lock-on/targeting behavior

Changed files in this update

Defect Process Content Depot 1136731
  • Loading history…
Defect Process Content - macOS Depot 1136732
  • Loading history…
Defect Process Content - linux Depot 1136733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link