Further Still: Survivors update for 1 November 2022

Update 0.5.3.2

Build 9841123

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added target frame rate & vsync options to option menu

  • MTR removed from weapon upgrades until actives get next progression feature

  • Some projectiles no longer pierce world objects

  • Added some controller functionality to choose level up options

  • Fixed Firebeam targetting

  • Fixed some stats incorrectly being displayed

  • Rather noticable GUI changes
    Healthbar will come back as a character centered UI option in the future as well as some hide options (for input prompts)

