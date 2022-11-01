-
Added target frame rate & vsync options to option menu
-
MTR removed from weapon upgrades until actives get next progression feature
-
Some projectiles no longer pierce world objects
-
Added some controller functionality to choose level up options
-
Fixed Firebeam targetting
-
Fixed some stats incorrectly being displayed
-
Rather noticable GUI changes
Healthbar will come back as a character centered UI option in the future as well as some hide options (for input prompts)
Further Still: Survivors update for 1 November 2022
Update 0.5.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update