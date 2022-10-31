Update 0.11: Halloween

General Changes
- Added a new Backstory: Nightmare
- Added the Nightmare Cards!
- Added an unlockable headwear: The Pumpking
- Added Horns as a common accessory
- Added 2 new Achievements
- Changed the way Perks are displayed in game
- Added a button to check perks in the hub
- Now you can rename your main character
- The main menu is animated
Bugfixes
- Fixed scroll sensitivity for the backstory selection
- Perks no longer overflow over armor on the UI when you have too many
Changed files in this update