 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tournament Ark update for 31 October 2022

Update 0.11: Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9840992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added a new Backstory: Nightmare
  • Added the Nightmare Cards!
  • Added an unlockable headwear: The Pumpking
  • Added Horns as a common accessory
  • Added 2 new Achievements
  • Changed the way Perks are displayed in game
  • Added a button to check perks in the hub
  • Now you can rename your main character
  • The main menu is animated

Bugfixes

  • Fixed scroll sensitivity for the backstory selection
  • Perks no longer overflow over armor on the UI when you have too many

Changed files in this update

Tournament Ark Windows Depot 1666521
  • Loading history…
Tournament Ark Linux Depot 1666522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link