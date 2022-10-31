31/10/2022 Update

- Unlock two new modes after passing difficulty 3
- Add achievements for passing difficulty 10 in three different modes
- Add display of the number of cards in the graveyard
- Add a new effect to Ithaqua
- Add confirmation inquiry for restart and ascension
- Library now also shows investigator cards
- Library now shows the keywords
- Fix the problem that some keywords are missing for relics
