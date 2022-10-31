 Skip to content

发糖模拟器 update for 31 October 2022

31/10/2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unlock two new modes after passing difficulty 3
  • Add achievements for passing difficulty 10 in three different modes
  • Add display of the number of cards in the graveyard
  • Add a new effect to Ithaqua
  • Add confirmation inquiry for restart and ascension
  • Library now also shows investigator cards
  • Library now shows the keywords
  • Fix the problem that some keywords are missing for relics

