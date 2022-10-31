 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Rack update for 31 October 2022

v1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9840799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • you can use your hand (pushable buttons with index finger) instead of using the laser!
  • a new approach to selecting where you want to play, with the help of an elevator:
    1. level: unranked (No ELO) with aiming aid; 250 coin; race to 1
    1. level: ranked (ELO based); NO aiming aid; 1000 coin, race to 2
    1. level: Private room
  • more to come
  • Personal aiming aid setup has gone! Aiming aid is according to the arena's setup. (in a private room it went back to the table's option)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link