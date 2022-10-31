What's new:
- you can use your hand (pushable buttons with index finger) instead of using the laser!
- a new approach to selecting where you want to play, with the help of an elevator:
-
- level: unranked (No ELO) with aiming aid; 250 coin; race to 1
-
- level: ranked (ELO based); NO aiming aid; 1000 coin, race to 2
-
- level: Private room
- more to come
- Personal aiming aid setup has gone! Aiming aid is according to the arena's setup. (in a private room it went back to the table's option)
Changed files in this update