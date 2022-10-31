-Party no longer clears for the player that didn't leave when leaving a 2 player party
-Demo Ability 1 Reduced by 5sec
-Decreased Survey Costs by 25%
-Anything over 10 Attacks per second now caps at 10 and gives 5% increased damage for every attack over 10
-Anytime your in your current progress tier and HTK is less than 1 it will switch to BK: (Blocks Killed) and show the number of blocks that will be added to your current ore progress goals
-Fixed 2 Bad port cases that would result in going to the top of tier or not to guild when last position was guild
-Fixed a few issues where double attack wasn't actually firing due to a crit destroying the block
-Pack Capacity Server buff no longer reads as Pick Damage
-Slight increase to Pack Capacity mults
-Tier Reset ports fixed
-Geomancer's Staff beam now shuts off when at max weight
-Possible fix for AFK direction not calculating properly due to being overweight when afk is enabled
-Mine Reset time changed to 12 hours instead of 24
-Boss Teleport now displays what boss is spawning and the reward
-Fixed Pablo's Skill Damage passive issue causing it to decrease as you leveled instead of increase
Infinimine update for 31 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.39
-Party no longer clears for the player that didn't leave when leaving a 2 player party
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update