Infinimine Ver.39

-Party no longer clears for the player that didn't leave when leaving a 2 player party

-Demo Ability 1 Reduced by 5sec

-Decreased Survey Costs by 25%

-Anything over 10 Attacks per second now caps at 10 and gives 5% increased damage for every attack over 10

-Anytime your in your current progress tier and HTK is less than 1 it will switch to BK: (Blocks Killed) and show the number of blocks that will be added to your current ore progress goals

-Fixed 2 Bad port cases that would result in going to the top of tier or not to guild when last position was guild

-Fixed a few issues where double attack wasn't actually firing due to a crit destroying the block

-Pack Capacity Server buff no longer reads as Pick Damage

-Slight increase to Pack Capacity mults

-Tier Reset ports fixed

-Geomancer's Staff beam now shuts off when at max weight

-Possible fix for AFK direction not calculating properly due to being overweight when afk is enabled

-Mine Reset time changed to 12 hours instead of 24

-Boss Teleport now displays what boss is spawning and the reward

-Fixed Pablo's Skill Damage passive issue causing it to decrease as you leveled instead of increase