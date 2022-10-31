 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 31 October 2022

Changes for Version 3.99.1361 (2022-10-31)

  • When you select pets for tavern quests, required pets have now a green and bonus pets a yellow border.
  • The santa choco dialog shows now how much nothing you have.
  • Changed sorting for dungeon items.
  • Added some more SS rank quests.
  • Bugfix dungeon events, flying eyeball marked kills, some small issues, typos.

