- When you select pets for tavern quests, required pets have now a green and bonus pets a yellow border.
- The santa choco dialog shows now how much nothing you have.
- Changed sorting for dungeon items.
- Added some more SS rank quests.
- Bugfix dungeon events, flying eyeball marked kills, some small issues, typos.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 31 October 2022
Changes for Version 3.99.1361 (2022-10-31)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
