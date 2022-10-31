Updates for Oct 31 2022

Check out the launch video at https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2158860/view/3409814398511369709
Changes:
- Merged remaining HL2MP code (player and weapons). See known issues section below
- Merged some physgun features from JBMod 0.6. Don't forget that 0.6 is coming soon!
-
- You can now freeze props by right clicking while holding
-
- Ropes are now physics objects instead of a straight line
-
- Countless physgun crashes are fixed
- Gray Bee Mod beta branch has been removed. You can now toggle between Gray Bee mode and JB mode with the console command "phys_guntype graybee" or "phys_guntype jb"
-
- (Gray Bee was an experimental mod released a few years ago with different physgun handling. It adds physics to things like NPCs and windows to move them without killing them)
- Linux binaries now include partial symbols to help server admins building plugins
- Enabled ABH
- Many crash fixes and various other fixes
Known issues:
- MP animations override SP ones and break the AI in HL2 maps. This will be fixed in a future update. Currently you can switch between them by manually editing gameinfo.txt. Edit the line that says "jbmod/mp_anims.vpk" and change that to "jbmod/sp_anims.vpk"
- SP level transitions aren't currently working
- Super physcannon doesn't currently exist in HL2MP
- Physgun ropes are untextured
