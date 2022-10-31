Updates for Oct 31 2022

 Skip to content

JBMod update for 31 October 2022

Check out the launch video at https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2158860/view/3409814398511369709

Changes:

  • Merged remaining HL2MP code (player and weapons). See known issues section below
  • Merged some physgun features from JBMod 0.6. Don't forget that 0.6 is coming soon!
    • You can now freeze props by right clicking while holding
    • Ropes are now physics objects instead of a straight line
    • Countless physgun crashes are fixed
  • Gray Bee Mod beta branch has been removed. You can now toggle between Gray Bee mode and JB mode with the console command "phys_guntype graybee" or "phys_guntype jb"
    • (Gray Bee was an experimental mod released a few years ago with different physgun handling. It adds physics to things like NPCs and windows to move them without killing them)
  • Linux binaries now include partial symbols to help server admins building plugins
  • Enabled ABH
  • Many crash fixes and various other fixes

Known issues:

  • MP animations override SP ones and break the AI in HL2 maps. This will be fixed in a future update. Currently you can switch between them by manually editing gameinfo.txt. Edit the line that says "jbmod/mp_anims.vpk" and change that to "jbmod/sp_anims.vpk"
  • SP level transitions aren't currently working
  • Super physcannon doesn't currently exist in HL2MP
  • Physgun ropes are untextured

