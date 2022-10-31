 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverNight update for 31 October 2022

Version 0.3.0 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9840290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Spirit Box responses not playing on clients
  • Leave game button in Lobby not working

If you want to share any feedback, follow the progress or report any issues, join us on Discord: OverNight

ClickToPlay Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1911901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link