 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solitaire Expeditions update for 31 October 2022

Some difficulty adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 9840199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Monte Carlo: Changed difficulty rating from Hopeless to Hard
  • Superior Canfield: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Yukon: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard

Changed files in this update

Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link