- Monte Carlo: Changed difficulty rating from Hopeless to Hard
- Superior Canfield: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Yukon: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
Solitaire Expeditions update for 31 October 2022
Some difficulty adjustments
