 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thief City update for 31 October 2022

Version 0.14 Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9840035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween update!!

  • New game mode added!! Infected.
  • Players can now host private lobbies with codes.
  • Map updated and themed to the Halloween holiday
  • Gameplay improvements and optimisations.
  • Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link